Central government declares areas affected by Benahavís and Igualeja wildfires and October floods disaster emergency zones

29/10/2026 Actualizado a las 06:37h.

The Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday officially declared multiple areas across Andalucía as emergency action zones following five severe environmental and weather disasters, including two major ... wildfires in Malaga province and widespread autumnal flooding.

The declaration encompasses the forest fire in Benahavís on 13 September, severe rainfall in Almeria on 16 September, the forest fire in Igualeja on 27 September and two episodes of severe flooding that hit Andalucía on 2 and 17 October.

As a result of these events, there has been damage to persons, infrastructure and public and private property.

This justifies the intervention of the Central Government, in accordance with the principle of inter-territorial solidarity and on a subsidiary basis, to supplement the measures entrusted to the regional public administrations in the exercise of their powers.

In this context, this decision enables the various ministerial departments to introduce a range of support schemes to compensate for the losses suffered by individuals or organisations.

Supplementary grants

Aid schemes currently in force or to be agreed in the future shall apply to those areas where damage has occurred as a result of the events described. However, the implementation of the aid and recovery measures will be subject to proof of the damage and losses incurred, in accordance with the procedures and requirements set out in each of the relevant aid schemes.

Furthermore, once the Central Government has a more comprehensive assessment of the damage caused, carried out in collaboration with the regional and local authorities affected, this agreement may be supplemented by the adoption of any additional recovery, coordination and support measures deemed necessary to facilitate a return to normality.

Specifically, any individuals or organisations able to provide evidence of damage suffered as a result of any of these incidents may now apply to the ministry of the interior for aid intended to alleviate personal injury; material damage to homes and household goods; expenditure incurred by local authorities; to industrial, commercial and service establishments; and to individuals or legal persons who have provided personal services and/or goods in response to the emergency.

Furthermore, following the agreement reached on Tuesday, the ministry will examine the possibility of granting an exemption from the fees charged by the autonomous body of the central traffic authority for duplicate vehicle registration certificates or driving licences, as well as for the deregistration of damaged vehicles, and for the issue of a national identity card in the event of loss or destruction.

Other ministries

Following the approval of this agreement, the ministry of finance will finalise the exemption from the property tax liability and the reduction in the business tax liability. As is customary, compensation for personal injury will be exempt from personal income tax.

The ministries of labour and social economy and of inclusion, social security and migration may introduce measures such as rebates and exemptions from social security contributions.

The ministry of territorial policy and democratic memory will provide grants of up to 50 per cent to projects carried out by local authorities to repair municipal infrastructure, facilities and equipment.

All ministerial departments, within the scope of their remit, may designate a special action zone and declare an emergency in relation to work to repair damage caused to publicly-owned infrastructure in the territories covered by the agreement adopted today.

In this regard, contracts for the repair or maintenance of infrastructure, equipment or services, for the replacement of damaged property and for damage assessments, regardless of their value, may be regarded as emergency works, services or supplies. The occupation of property affected by the expropriations arising from the execution of the work may also be declared urgent, in accordance with the compulsory purchase act of 16 December 1954.