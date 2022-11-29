Fuel prices fall after a two week rise in Malaga Petrol stations are asking the Government for "dialogue" to avoid another episode of "chaos" as happened at the introduction of the fuel bonus

Drivers will have noticed that filling their tank is not quite as expensive as a few weeks ago, as the price of fuels has begun to fall after a two-week increase. Both petrol and diesel have fallen in price in recent days to their lowest in more than a month and a half. The average price in Malaga this Tuesday for petrol 95 is €1.734/l; petrol 98 is €1.890/l; and diesel is €1.803/l.

These prices follow the trend of the fall registered at the beginning of the week, as reflected in the European Union Oil Bulletin published last Thursday. The prices do not take into account the 20 cents bonus applied by the government since 1 April which will be in force until 31 December.

The government is to decide whether to extend this measure for all vehicle users, or only for certain professionals, depending on the price of fuel at the end of December.

Fuel prices are still higher than the levels recorded a year ago. On 24 November 2021, petrol cost €1.52 per litre, while diesel cost, on average, €1.38. Despite these price levels, both fuels remain far from the highs they touched this summer, when, in July, petrol reached €2.141 per litre, and diesel, €2.1 per litre.

The Spanish Confederation of Service Stations Owners (CEEES) has asked the government this week for "certainty and dialogue" to reach a consensus on what will happen from 1 January, regarding the bonus, to avoid "the absolute chaos" of last April.

In a statement, CEEES said that to date the government has not contacted it to explain what will happen with the bonus, and asks the executive for "an open and transparent dialogue" in order to prepare the computer systems of service stations for the new scenario at the beginning of the year.

CEEES pointed out that the way in which the government decided to communicate and implement the bonus last April "generated absolute chaos in most Spanish service stations" which had just 40 hours to implement the necessary changes in their computer systems.