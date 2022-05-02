The four-year-old boy who was found in a swimming pool dies in hospital The accident happened at a rented country house in Monda where the family were staying over the May Day holiday weekend

The four-year-old boy who was found in a Monda swimming pool with signs of drowning died on Sunday, 1 May, at the Materno Infantil hopsital in Malaga. He had been flown there by air ambulance, in a critical condition, after his parents found the youngster floating in the pool of their rented property on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 1pm on 30 April, in Monda, where the child's parents had rented a country house. Apparently, they were the ones who found the young boy and pulled him from the water and rushed him immediately to the Coín health centre, by their own means. It was there that he received the first medical attention.

The specialists at the health centre worked hard to stabilise the little boy. However, given the seriousness of his condition, it was decided to transfer him by air ambulance to a hospital in Malaga.

The four-year old was admitted in critical condition to the intensive care unit and he remained there until Sunday when he died.

Family based in Guaro

The little boy's family settled in Guaro five years ago. According to sources, they live in a flat in the Malaga town. However, the family had rented a country house with a pool in Monda, where the accident happened, according to the same sources.