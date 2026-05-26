Mayor of Estepona requests to testify again in the alleged embezzlement case

Antonio M. Romero Malaga province 26/05/2026 a las 12:24h.

Mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano has asked to testify again before the judge who is investigating the case concerning the temporary hiring of a woman "with whom he maintained an intimate friendship" without her having to perform any duties.

García Urbano filed the motion on 11 May. According to the law, "a defendant may testify as many times as they wish and the judge shall immediately receive their statement if relevant to the case".

A professional court, not a jury, will try García Urbano on 3 June.

Legal sources said that, in his first statement before the court, José María García Urbano invoked his right as a person under investigation and did not accept questions from the judge or the prosecution. He only answered those from his lawyers.

The prosecution is requesting a prison sentence of five and a half years and a ten-year ban from holding public office.

The court has summoned as a suspect the mayor's daughter-in-law for an alleged influence peddling in the concession of a restaurant in a public building. The local opposition made the request, acting as private prosecutor.

She will appear before the court on 17 July.

The case originates from the complaint the public prosecution filed last year, following a police investigation into the granting of three floors of the Mirador del Carmen tower for restaurant use to a company whose sole partner and administrator was the mayor's daughter-in-law.