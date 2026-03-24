Learn more about Malaga province: Estepona promotes free trips for young people

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 15:57 Share

This year, Estepona council's youth department is launching the project 'Get to know your surroundings, get to know your province'. This initiative offers free trips and excursions to young people aged 18 to 30 to bring them closer to the natural, cultural and heritage values of the town and the wider province.

The programme, launched last Friday, includes five main itineraries combining hiking, cultural visits and educational activities in natural settings in Estepona and other municipalities across the province, such as Malaga city, Antequera and Ardales. Highlights include the Camino de Nicola route, the Castor river and Sierra Bermeja, the Caminito del Rey hiking trail, plus visits to museums and cultural centres in Malaga. Such activities will take place throughout the year, beginning this April with two new proposals.

The first trip is to Antequera on 18 April to visit the dolmen tombs and El Torcal's famous rock formations. Registration will open on 6 and 7 April. The second trip will be a hiking day on 25 April along the Camino de Nicola and Castor river in Estepona, with registration open on 13-14 April.

Julia Simón, youth councillor for Estepona, stated that "around 300 young people are expected to participate, with limited places available on a first-come, first-served basis. All the activities are designed to promote gender equality and inclusion. Furthermore, each excursion will have specialised coordinators and informative materials provided by local tourist offices".

"With this initiative, the council aims to raise awareness of environmental conservation, foster healthy leisure habits, strengthen social and educational values and bring the cultural and natural richness of our environment to young people so they can appreciate, protect and enjoy it," explained Simón.

She then added that "the project has a positive impact on health by encouraging the practice of doing outdoor activities and reinforces our commitment to sustainability, environmental education and the holistic development of the young participants, offering safe, inclusive and enriching experiences".