Amateur choir offers performance in support of children’s educational opportunities in The Gambia

Tony Bryant 22/06/2026 Actualizado a las 13:09h.

The Love to Sing Choir (LTS) is presenting its last summer concert at the Carlos Cano amphitheatre in Parque Rosario, Casares Costa, on Friday 26 June. Held in collaboration with Casares town hall, the open-air concert, which is free, is being held to raise funds for the MolBehTaa charity, supporting the construction of a children's school in The Gambia.

The performance begins at 7pm and also includes a special guest appearance by singer and guitarist Gary Fearon.

Following the concert, guests are invited to continue the evening at Café Jardines del Rosario, where tapas and drinks will be available: 30 per cent of proceeds from food and drink sales will be donated directly to the charity project.

A spokesperson for the choir said, “The event aims not only to raise vital funds but also to bring together the local and international communities in support of educational opportunities for children in The Gambia.”

The Manilva-based amateur choir will take a short break throughout the summer months, returning with its autumn fundraising concerts in October.

Since its inception in 2018, the amateur choir has raised over 20,000 euros for local charities and worthy causes with their concerts.

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