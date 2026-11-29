For the sixth time in history, the Partido Popular haswon the general election in Malaga province, securing four seats in Spain's Congreso, while the ... PSOE and Vox tied on the number of MPs with three each.

The big surprise of the day came from Adelante Andalucía, which secured one seat at the expense of the Frente Amplio (FA), which lost the seat it had held for the province in the previous parliamentary term, according to figures based on 86.7 per cent of the votes counted.

In terms of ideological blocs, the election result paints a picture similar to that of the last parliamentary term, albeit with a different distribution due to internal shifts within each bloc.

The right-wing bloc retains its seven MPs, although the breakdown has changed, with the PP losing one seat to Vox. Meanwhile, the left retains four representatives from the Socialists, while Andalusian nationalists have emerged on the provincial political scene, displacing the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition led by Ada Colau. In the Senado, the Partido Popular retains its three seats for Malaga province and the PSOE retains one.

This Sunday’s election was a historic event in Malaga, as it saw the highest turnout in a general election since the first elections following the restoration of democracy in June 1977. It was in fact in those elections that the highest number of people in Malaga turned out to vote – 77.3 per cent – a figure surpassed on 29 November, with 77.33 per cent of the total electorate casting their votes, representing an increase of almost thirteen percentage points compared with the previous elections.

Bittersweet flavour

The election result leaves the PP with mixed feelings. The list led for the second time by Elías Bendodo, won the election but failed to achieve its stated aim of retaining that fifth seat, which it had secured at the last minute three years ago by snatching it from the PSOE. On this occasion, Vox’s surge cost them that seat.

The Partido Popular secured 35.12 per cent of the vote (down 2.6 percentage points), finishing more than twelve percentage points ahead of the PSOE - the party with the second-highest level of support - making it the Andalusian province with the widest margin between the two parties.

Furthermore, the PP outstripped the PSOE by almost 86,000 votes, reaffirming its dominance in the province and Malaga’s status as a major stronghold for the PP in Andalucía.

In his debut as the PSOE’s lead candidate for the Congreso, José Bernal was also unable to meet the target set by his provincial secretary-general, Josele Aguilar, of winning four seats. The Socialists secured three seats, which means they have repeated the party’s worst-ever result, achieved in 2023.

Abascal’s party are hot on the heels of the Socialists

The PSOE remains the second-largest political force in the province, having secured 23.48 per cent of the vote, a drop of 6.8 percentage points, although Vox is hot on their heels, trailing by just 1.5 percentage points. It also represents the lowest percentage of support for the Socialists across the eight Andalusian provinces.

Vox did achieve its target by gaining one extra seat to reach a total of three - its best result in a general election in Malaga. The list, headed for the first time by Carlos Hernández Quero, secured 21.95 per cent of the vote after increasing its share by 5.5 percentage points.

The other big winner of the night is Adelante Andalucía, which, in its first ever appearance in a general election in the province, has secured a seat in Congreso for its lead candidate, Ana Jiménez. This marks the return of Andalusian nationalists from Malaga to the lower house of Spain's parliament, where they have not been represented since the 1979–82 parliamentary term, when Miguel Ángel Arredonda secured a seat.