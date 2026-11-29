The leaders of the four main groups voting on Sunday.

SUR 29/11/2026 Actualizado a las 22:58h.

With more than 90% of votes already counted in Spain's general election, the Partido Popular (PP) is in the lead with 134 seats in Congreso.

This result, combined with the seats won by the hard-right group Vox (53, at 90% counted), would give the right wing bloc an absolute majority, for which they need more than 176 seats.

The PSOE Socialists are the second most-voted group with 115 seats in Congreso (at 90% counted).

As the count continues PP supporters are arriving at the party headquarters in Madrid to join the anticipated celebrations.

In Malaga province, where 11 seats were up for grabs, the PP have gained four seats (at 86% counted), the PSOE three, Vox three and Adelante Andalucía one.

The new regional party, Adelante Andalucía, has gained four seats in Congreso in total.

This has been a general election with the highest turnout since 1982, with 78.7% of those eligible to vote heading to the polling stations, not counting the postal votes.