Dana Leonte's ex-boyfriend found guilty of murder by unanimous jury verdict in Malaga

Seven years after Dana Leonte's murder, a jury has finally reached a verdict. On Friday morning, her ex-boyfriend, Sergio R., was unanimously found ... guilty of murder. According to the jury, the defendant not only took her life, but also attempted to cover up the crime by staging her disappearance for months.

There are also aggravating circumstances relating to family ties and gender. Furthermore, the jury considers that the crime involved domestic malice, as the perpetrator carried out the attack in a place where the victim did not expect to be fatally assaulted.

The jury also finds it proven that the perpetrator committed an offence against moral integrity, as he deliberately prolonged the suffering of Dana's family and those close to her for months.

It should be noted that the woman's remains were found over the following months at various locations in the mountains of the Axarquía.

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