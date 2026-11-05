Costa del Sol takes to the streets of London to gain prominence in its main international market

The Costa del Sol is taking to the streets of London in a campaign designed to raise the destination's profile in its main ... international source market. As part of the WTM (World Travel Market) and within the one-million-euro budget for this trade fair, Turismo Costa del Sol has unveiled a campaign that features over 100 digital screens and two large-format displays in London.

The province's promotional material is displayed on Mupi-style screens in areas with high footfall, alongside two large-format displays located in Leicester Square and Carnaby, both "iconic locations that will help bring the Costa del Sol brand closer to Londoners as well as to tourists and industry professionals visiting the city during the WTM".

"We want those walking the streets of London to come across the Costa del Sol, recognise our brand and, above all, feel curious to discover everything we have to offer," president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado said.

He outlined the impact they aim to achieve with these large-screen displays and explained that, with the support of the screen on Carnaby alone, one of the British capital's most renowned shopping areas, close to Oxford Street and Regent Street, it has an estimated potential audience of over 800,000 people a day.

Around 500,000 impressions

In addition, the advert onto the screen on Leicester Square is expected to generate around 500,000 impressions. "The combination of these locations with the digital screen network will enable us to run a campaign that combines extensive urban coverage with a presence in particularly high-profile locations. The strategy aims to create new points of contact with potential visitors and keep the Costa del Sol brand in the public eye in the UK," Salado said.

He pointed out that the challenge facing the province of Malaga at this trade fair is to safeguard this growing source market, which contributes more than 4.6 billion euros a year to the destination.

The UK is the leading market for foreign tourists in Malaga province, accounting for almost 30 per cent of arrivals. Salado is confident of closing the year with 3.3 million visitors, an increase of almost three per cent. "The figures from this market highlight its enormous importance and its significant contribution to the province's economy," he stated.

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