Costa del Sol job opportunities in MedPlaya's four hotels in Malaga province

Pilar Martínez 04/06/2026 a las 14:28h.

The MedPlaya hotel chain is looking to fill vacancies in various departments across its four hotels in the Costa del Sol, including the iconic Pez Espada in Torremolinos.

MedPlaya also manages the three-star Bali and Alba Beach hotels in Benalmádena, as well as the four-star Riviera.

The chain is looking to fill reception, housekeeping, kitchen, restaurant, bar, maintenance and entertainment positions. Job seekers interested in these offers can send their CVs to medplaya.com/es.

MedPlaya, specialising in holiday accommodation, has more than 60 years of experience in the tourism sector. It currently manages 16 hotels in key destinations such as the Costa Brava, Maresme, Salou, Benidorm, Costa del Sol and Bulgaria.

MedPlaya "is much more than hotels", as the group states. "We have an industrial division that includes purchasing centres, an industrial laundry and food services, guaranteeing quality in every detail."

MedPlaya states that it believes "in talent and diversity". It currently has a staff of over 2,000 professionals. "We foster creativity and innovation with initiatives such as the innovamed competition, where our team present ideas to improve service, awarding prizes to the best proposals. Furthermore, our commitment to sustainability is embodied in the 'Be Green, Be MedPlaya' programme, promoting actions to reduce our environmental impact," the chain says.

MedPlay highlights that being part of this chain "means joining a team committed to customer service and professional growth". "We offer ongoing training, internal promotion and a dynamic environment where your voice matters. You'll also enjoy exclusive benefits, such as discounts at our hotels for you and your family," the chain says.