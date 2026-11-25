Malaga-based tech company Crazy Digital has developed the S.O.S.U mobile app to support efforts against gender-based violence ahead of the ... International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.

Crazy Digital manager María Castro said the idea for the "safety app" grew out of the fact that most of the company's staff are women - many of them mothers of teenage girls - and was further prompted after a team member was followed by a man in the street.

"It made us feel very unsafe and we realised we had to do something," Castro said.

IDuring an attack, whether in public or at home, a woman can activate S.O.S.U by pressing the volume-up button on her phone. The screen stays off so an assailant does not realise the alert has been triggered. Pressing the button sends an alarm to up to 15 contacts selected by the user as her "shields", starting a video call that lets them view her location and call the 112 emergency number.

Selected "shields" can both see and hear what is happening - acting as remote witnesses - while the app records the scene. The screen only lights up if the user presses the volume-down button.

Crazy Digital plans to present the app before authorities at La Térmica in Malaga on 17 December, offering 1,000 free subscriptions. Alongside a free tier, a premium version with extra features will cost €50 a year.

Aware that abusers could try to misuse such tools to monitor victims, the company has built in a support safeguard to prevent the app from being used for purposes other than those intended.

S.O.S.U safety app: key features, safeguards and launch details

Overview of the mobile alert tool developed by Malaga firm Crazy Digital ahead of 25

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