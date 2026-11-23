Gerard Couzens Malaga 23/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:33h.

Lawyers for crime boss Christy Kinahan Snr will attempt to negotiate a plea bargain with Spanish prosecutors early next year in a bid to spare him a full trial on the Costa del Sol over passport fraud charges.

The wanted cartel leader, 69 - who was ordered to leave his Dubai hideaway at the end of September - is not expected to attend the hearing in person at Criminal Court number 10 in Malaga, though he may be asked to appear via video link. His legal team is pinning hopes on an agreement that would see him confess to the charges in exchange for a reduced, suspended prison term.

State prosecutors are seeking a four-year jail sentence - two years for each of two counts of passport fraud - stemming from his May 2010 arrest near Marbella during Operation Shovel. After stalling for more than a decade, the case has now moved forward with a preliminary compliance hearing scheduled for 09:50 on 28 January to determine whether prosecutors and defence lawyers for the five remaining defendants can reach a deal.

"The important development in this long-running case is that it is now before Criminal Court number 10 in Malaga for trial," a court official confirmed. "Before that, an attempt will be made to reach a plea agreement. To this end, a hearing has been scheduled for 28 January next year at 09:50. If that proves impossible, a date for the trial will be set."

False identities and a Benahavís lunch box

The five-page indictment, filed before Estepona Court of Instruction number 3, marks a sharp narrowing of Operation Shovel - a 2010 crackdown in which 31 suspects were initially arrested over alleged drug trafficking, weapons offences and money laundering before major charges were shelved in 2020, leaving just five men facing trial on minor counts.

According to prosecutors, Dublin-born Kinahan Snr used a forged British passport in the name of Michael Leslie Swift to book a ticket and board Iberia flight IB6205 to Rio de Janeiro on 29 April 2010. The second charge relates to an incident on 15 June 2010, when Local Police officers in Benahavís stopped co-defendants Robert Edward Phillips and James Gregory Naughton near a taped-up lunch box containing a falsified Irish passport bearing Kinahan Snr's photograph.

Alongside four years in prison, prosecutors are seeking fines of around €6,500 and court costs against Kinahan Snr, who has no prior convictions in Spain. Under Spanish law, sentences of two years or less are typically suspended for first-time offenders - meaning a plea deal reducing his tariff below that threshold could keep him out of a Spanish jail, taking into account the six months he spent on remand in 2010.

Four co-defendants and wider cartel pressure

Prosecutors are also seeking two-year prison terms for Phillips and Naughton, two years for Jasvinder Singh Kamoo over false number plates on a Mercedes and two years and nine months for Ross Gerard Browning for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Malaga court timetable comes amid mounting international pressure on the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, sanctioned by the US Treasury in April 2022 alongside a $5 million reward for information dismantling the cartel. While Christy Kinahan Snr's current whereabouts remain unknown following his departure from Dubai, his 49-year-old son Daniel Kinahan is currently on remand in Dublin's Portlaoise Prison after being extradited from Dubai in August to face charges of directing a criminal organisation.