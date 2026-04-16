How the Kinahan banker’s not-so-secure chats toppled the Lyons clan: The €50m Costa del Sol bust explained

The downfall of the Lyons clan on the Costa del Sol serves as a masterclass in how modern forensic accounting and decrypted intelligence can dismantle even the most entrenched criminal dynasties.

For decades, the Glasgow-based syndicate operated with perceived impunity, transitioning from street-level violence in Scotland to a sophisticated international laundering hub in Spain.

Their undoing, however, was rooted in a shared financial infrastructure with the notorious Irish Kinahan cartel who brought a series of gangland killings to the Costa del Sol during their feud with the the Hutch gang before they relocated to Dubai.

By utilising the services of Johnny Morrissey - the Manchester-born "banker" who allegedly laundered millions under the guise of a Vodka brand - the Lyons unwittingly linked their fate to the Kinahans, who have been made fugitives by the USA, with up to five million dollars offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

When the Guardia Civil's elite Central Operative Unit (UCO) cracked the supposedly unbreakable EncroChat and SkyECC mobile phone servers used by criminals throughout the world, they didn't just find messages about drug shipments; they found the "ledger of the underworld."

Morrissey’s digital and physical records provided a roadmap of the Lyons’ financial network, revealing how they pumped an estimated €50 million of illicit cash into Spanish golf complexes, car rental firms, and luxury real estate.

The pressure on the clan reached a breaking point in May 2025, when a brazen gangland hit claimed the life of Eddie Lyons Jr. and associate Ross Monaghan at a Fuengirola bar during the Champions League final.

The Fuengirola hit Date: May 31, 2025 Location: Paseo Marítimo Rey de España, Fuengirola. Event: The murder of Eddie Lyons Jr. by a hooded assassin during the PSG vs. Inter Milan final shattered the clan’s "low-profile" strategy in Spain. The public nature of the execution forced the UCO to accelerate their timeline, tracking Steven Lyons as he fled across two continents before his eventual capture in Bali.

This sparked a desperate flight for the organisation's leader and brother to Eddie, Steven Lyons who swapped his Marbella villa for the high-rises of Dubai and eventually the beaches of Bali.

However, the UCO’s "Operation Armorum" was already in motion. Through a coordinated international effort involving Interpol and local authorities in Indonesia and the UAE, the net finally closed.

By the numbers: Operation Armorum €50 Million: Estimated total laundered by the gang in Spain. 14 Arrests: Including the "Big Boss" Steven Lyons and his inner circle. 18 Raids: Targeting mansions and front businesses in Mijas, Calahonda, and Barcelona. 30 Years: The duration of the Lyons clan's criminal history before this final dismantling.

Lyons was intercepted at Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport, while his partner was detained in Dubai. With 14 key members in custody and 18 properties raided across Malaga province, the UCO has effectively decapitated the Spanish arm of the organisation, proving that in the age of digital transparency, there is no such thing as a "safe haven".