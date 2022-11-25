Christmas festivities in Malaga get under way this weekend with events across the province Along with the Calle Larios lights switch on there will be a super new show at La Concepción Botanical Gardens and events in Alora and Fuengirola, among others

Malaga is gearing up for Christmas this weekend with a host of activities. Santa Claus will arrive by boat to the Muelle Uno pier at the Port of Malaga on Friday, 25 November, the day on which Christmas activities begin in Teatinos, and on Saturday the lights will be switched on for the first time on Calle Larios.

Father Christmas arrives at Muelle Uno

Santa Claus is set to delight children as he arrives by boat to Muelle Uno on Friday 25 November at 7.30pm. Along with his little helpers, Santa will switch on the lights at the port where there will be a parade, a concert and a Christmas village to enjoy.

Christmas activities in Teatinos

Also on Friday, Teatinos will feature a programme of Christmas activities with performances in a festive tent, a dozen fairground attractions, and street stalls. Entry is free.

Fuengirola Christmas light switch on

Fuengirola will begin its Christmas celebrations with a big light switch on this Friday at 7.30pm. Across the town various festive events get under way the same day to spread the Christmas cheer.

Alora starts its Christmas programme

Christmas comes to Alora with attractions and activities for all ages. The town will once again have a skating rink and a nativity scene, as well as ice slides and a market with more than fifty stalls. In total the town will host twenty activities with festive events that combine culture and tradition.

Christmas at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Malaga celebrates the arrival of Christmas on Saturday 26 November. At 7pm a huge Christmas tree at the main entrance will be lit up alongside a performance by the children's choir 'Pueri Cantores Malaga' of the Victoria Foundation. There will also be lots of festive elements throughout the centre which can be enjoyed until early January.

Calle Larios, Malaga

The city's much anticipated Calle Larios Christmas lights switch on takes place on Saturday 26 November at 7pm. Singer Vanesa Martin will be performing to mark the occasion.

From Sunday the lights will be turned on every day at 6.30pm. From Sunday to Wednesday they will be turned off at midnight, and from Thursday to Saturday at 2am. Special shows on Calle Larios can be seen every day at 7pm, 8:30pm and 10pm.

New light show at La Concepción Botanical Gardens

A spectacular new event – Stela: The Journey of the Star of the East – will be held in the fabulous setting of La Concepción Botanical Gardens from 27 November to 8 January. Tickets are already on sale on the website www.laslucesdelbotanicomalaga.com and at the usual points at a price ranging from 10 to 14 euros, depending on the selected day.