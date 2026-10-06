Malaga's 'Caribbean' autumn draws to a close as cold front brings rain, hail and temperature drop

Malaga province's unusually warm and humid start to October - described by local experts as more akin to a 'Caribbean' autumn - is officially coming to ... an end this week as a cold front moves across southern Spain.

Weather conditions throughout early October have been marked by stifling humidity and tropical nights. According to local meteorologist Jesús Riesco, an unusually warm Alborán Sea has increased absolute atmospheric humidity, keeping temperatures and water vapour levels well above seasonal norms.

On Sunday 4 October, relative humidity at Malaga Airport reached 100 per cent from 7pm through the end of the day, following a string of tropical nights where minimum temperatures remained above 20°C across city weather stations.Yellow weather warnings issuedState weather agency Aemet has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday 6 October covering the inland districts of Antequera and Ronda.

Forecasters warn of localised heavy showers delivering up to 15mm of rain in an hour, accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.

The cold front will bring a sharp dip in temperatures across inland areas. In Antequera, daily highs will fall from 28°C to around 23–24°C for the remainder of the week.

Coastal outlook and coming low-pressure systemAlong the coast and in Malaga city, the drop will be milder but noticeable, particularly at night.

Minimum temperatures are forecast to drop below 20°C from Wednesday, stabilising around 17–18°C - returning coastal areas to typical seasonal averages. Highs along the coast will hover around 26°C.

While the low-pressure system is expected to move away between Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters warn of further instability heading into the weekend.

A second low-pressure system is predicted to approach the region by Friday, though its exact trajectory and potential for rainfall remain uncertain.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province