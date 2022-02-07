Caminito del Rey club launched to promote quality inland tourism The initiative will bring together all types of local firms that will share the benefits of belonging to a business ecosystem

A new joint project has been launched under the umbrella group of the Sinerba business ecosystem that aims to promote quality tourism in inland towns in the Malaga province.

The Club Entorno Caminito del Rey is a business initiative that will develop joint projects under a quality brand predefined by all members.

Together with the different sectors of the tourism industry, the aim is to involve public administrations and organisations to promote quality tourism in the towns in the area of the world famous gorge walkway: Álora, Antequera, Ardales, Campillos, Carratraca, Casarabonela, Pizarra, Teba and Valle de Abdalajís.

The initiative will bring together all types of businesses that operate in these locations to form an ecosystem that would allow members to share the competitive advantages of belonging to an integrated tourism management system that allows them to target specific sectors.

Once the project was devised, its creators organised a meeting with the mayors of the different towns, all of whom gave their support to the initiative.

National benchmark

The project was announced by the Sinerba assets manager, Salvador Márquez, who claimed that the objective is to turn the brand into a "national benchmark".

“We saw that there is a lot of activity and a lot of potential in this area, but, until now, we have worked separately. If we join forces and unite in a single brand, we will ensure that quality is not diluted,” Márquez said.

The initiative will include a website on which the entire participating business community is represented so that those planning to visit the area will have extensive knowledge of the services, activities and attractions available.