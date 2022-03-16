The Sahara sand calima, which has turned everything orange, will stick around today but start to move east later There will be more rain to come in Malaga province today and tomorrow, but the weather is expected to improve by the weekend

The Saharan dust which has been turning everything orange in the past few days will still be around in Malaga province for most of the day but will start to move east this evening. That will come as a relief to most people, especially those with respiratory problems, because as Jesús Riesco, the director of the Met. Office in Malaga, said yesterday, it has been the worst episode ever because of its high intensity.

There are reports from Almería that a large number of people have sought medical treatment because of breathing difficulties, and a teachers’ union has asked the Andalusian government to close schools because the calima means they have to have the windows closed “despite the risks of Covid”.

Last night’s rainfall will have helped the reservoirs to recuperate slightly. In Mijas 66 mm fell during the night; 65.5mm in the Santón Pitar area of Malaga city; 63mm in Colmenar; 60mm in Alfarnatejo; 54mm at La Araña; 53mm in La Viñuela reservoir; 51mm in Alcaucín and 49mm in Ardales.

The rain will continue today and tomorrow but is expected to clear by the weekend.