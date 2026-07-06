Two police officers injured and one woman suffers serious burns in Torremolinos penthouse fire

Almudena Nogués 06/07/2026 a las 12:52h.

A 49-year-old woman sustained serious burns in a big fire that engulfed a penthouse flat in Torremolinos late on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Calle Loma de los Riscos at approximately 8.20pm.

The victim was rescued by two National Police officers, who ordered the building's evacuation after large pieces of glass and debris started falling from the upper floors.

The two police officers also required medical attention at the Xanit Benalmádena hospital due to oxygen deprivation and injuries sustained after jumping approximately two metres from the ledge of the communal area onto the balcony of the burning flat.

In addition to the National Police, the fire brigade, emergency medical personnel and the Local Police attended the scene. Among the medical resources at the scene were two mobile intensive care units and a critical care and emergency unit (DCCU), who transferred the victim to Malaga's Hospital Regional.

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