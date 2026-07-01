Forty Fuengirola residents evacuated due to large fire in four-storey building

Fuengirola firefighters at the location of the fire on Wednesday morning.

Irene Quirante 01/07/2026 a las 12:42h.

A fire broke out in a building on Calle Fray Luis de León in Fuengirola early on Wednesday morning, injuring one person and forcing the evacuation of approximately 40 people.

The emergency services received the first alerts at around 8.40am. The fire had started on the first floor of a four-storey building, but the flames were quickly spreading to the balcony of the flat above.

The emergency services immediately dispatched three fire crews, the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

In addition to the residents of the building in question, the security personnel had to evacuate the people living in the two buildings next to it as a precaution.

According to municipal sources, one person required medical attention, but the severity of his injuries is unknown.

The building sustained serious damage, although firefighters quickly brought the fire under control.

By 11.30am, the process of returning the residents to their homes had begun. The only people who could not go home were the inhabitants of the flat where the fire had started and those of the flat right above it.

The National Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Rincón fire

Earlier on Wednesday morning, the Andalusian emergency services received an alert concerning another fire in a house in the town of Rincón de la Victoria.

The alert came at 3.45am, reporting a fire in a flat on Calle Jumilla, in the Cala del Moral area.

Firefighters, paramedics, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police travelled to the scene. By the time they arrived, the fire had almost been completely extinguished. The firefighters continued to ventilate the building.

According to sources, a 63-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and required medical attention at the town's primary healthcare centre.

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