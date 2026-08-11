Torremolinos prepares two viewing sites for solar eclipse

Tony Bryant 11/08/2026 a las 10:10h.

Torremolinos is getting ready for Wednesday’s solar eclipse, with two municipal viewing areas being set up at Cañada del Lobo and Parque La Batería for residents and visitors to watch the spectacle.

Although the eclipse will only be partial in the province of Malaga and much of southern Spain, the two sites have been chosen to offer different viewing experiences. Cañada del Lobo will provide a setting surrounded by the municipality’s natural landscape, while La Batería Park offers an easily accessible urban location aimed particularly at families with children.

Both sites will open to visitors from 6.30pm, with 1,000 certified eclipse-viewing glasses to be handed out free of charge.

The town hall said the aim was to allow residents and visitors to enjoy “an exceptional event” at two of Torremolinos’ best-known locations, while ensuring the necessary planning and safety measures were in place.

At La Batería Park, chairs will be provided for spectators, while access to Cañada del Lobo will be strictly managed. Measures will be in place to prevent fires, protect the natural environment and control the number of people allowed on site.

The local authority has coordinated the Local Police, Civil Protection and forestry officers to help ensure the event runs safely and without incident.

The eclipse is expected to begin at around 7.43pm, reaching its maximum at approximately 8.38pm, when around 95 per cent of the Sun’s disc will be obscured.

Safety advice for eclipse watchers

The council is urging the public not to look directly at the Sun without suitable protection and is reminding adults to take particular care with children. Only certified eclipse-viewing glasses should be used. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for viewing the eclipse, nor are cameras, binoculars or telescopes without properly certified solar filters.

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