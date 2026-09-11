Torremolinos opens new skate park for urban sports

Tony Bryant 11/09/2026 a las 12:52h.

Torremolinos town hall has opened a new Skate Plaza, a dedicated facility designed to meet growing demand for skateboarding and other urban sports. Located opposite the tourist monument roundabout, the 2,400-square-metre site includes a 703-square-metre skate circuit and a 332-square-metre surf skate area.

The facility was officially opened on Thursday by Torremolinos Mayor Margarita del Cid and was designed by architect and skateboarder Daniel Yábar, a specialist in skateboarding facilities.

Rather than following the traditional skate park format, the space recreates a real urban environment, with sloped surfaces, benches, planters, litter bins and other features inspired by well-known skate spots in Malaga, Madrid and Philadelphia.

Yábar said the project was inspired by the experience of skateboarders who learned to skate on the streets before dedicated skate parks existed. The facility includes a wave-style ramp for surf skating, a discipline that combines skateboarding with movements associated with surfing and has a strong following on the Costa del Sol.

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The project also includes a new pedestrian entrance from Avenida de los Manantiales, improvements to the landscaped areas and better connections with the surrounding urban space, with accessibility and safety taken into account.

The project cost 223,199 euros and was funded through the Malaga provincial council’s municipal economic assistance plan (PAEM 2023 – second phase).

The council said the new skate park expands Torremolinos’ municipal sports facilities while providing an outdoor space for young people, families and urban sports enthusiasts.

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