Torremolinos offers more than 7,000 places across 37 sports for new season

Tony Bryant 02/09/2026 a las 15:29h.

Torremolinos town hall is offering 7,410 places across 37 sports disciplines for the 2026 - 27 season, an initiative that is part of the town’s sports and healthy lifestyles agenda.

The programme includes activities ranging from athletics, football, basketball, tennis, padel, Pilates and martial arts to aqua fitness, dance and functional training. There are also 2,392 places for free-use activities, including 364 for independent exercise, 1,463 gym places and 565 for lane swimming.

The council said it has recently improved existing and added new sports facilities to host these activities. These include a new pump track next to the Javier Imbroda sports pavilion, permanent orienteering courses, functional training circuits and calisthenics areas, while a new pickleball course will be added in October.

Recent maintenance work has also been carried out at the Virgen del Carmen I and II swimming pools, which host a wide range of activities throughout the year, as well as major sporting competitions.

Sports councillor Ramón Alcaide said local clubs were “a fundamental part of our sports model”, adding that more than 20 clubs currently use municipal facilities regularly.

Full details of classes, timetables, prices and registration are available through the Torremolinos Despega app.

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