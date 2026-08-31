Virgen del Carmen swimming complex in Torremolinos set to reopen after refurbishment

Tony Bryant 31/08/2026 a las 11:04h.

The Virgen del Carmen I and II swimming complex in Torremolinos will reopen on Tuesday 1 September, following a month of maintenance and refurbishment work.

The town hall carried out a range of improvements during the closure, including replacing shower fittings, installing energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the complex and repainting both pools and several communal areas.

The 50-metre pool has been drained and its base repaired, while new inspection chambers have been installed in the basement changing rooms serving the 25-metre pool. Broken tiles, flooring, lockers, air-extraction grilles and other equipment have also been repaired or replaced.

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Annual maintenance has included cleaning and disinfecting the spa pools, servicing the air-conditioning system, replacing pool filters, cleaning shower heads and taps and repairing tiles.

Work has also been carried out outside the complex, including cleaning the pavements and façade and repainting road markings.

The facilities host a wide range of activities organised by the sports department throughout the year, as well as major sporting competitions.

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