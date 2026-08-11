Smart lockers installed on Torremolinos beaches

The lockers are equipped with electronic locking systems and operate via the Novality mobile app.

Tony Bryant 11/08/2026 a las 11:10h.

Torremolinos council has installed two smart locker units on the beaches in the Playamar and La Carihuela areas, an initiative that allows beachgoers to store their belongings and charge electronic devices.

The lockers, which can be relocated according to seasonal requirements, are energy self-sufficient thanks to solar panels integrated into the roof of each unit. They also feature an automated external defibrillator (AED) and an emergency alert point.

These smart lockers are equipped with electronic locking systems and operate via the Novality mobile app, together with a web-based management platform. The council said the initiative will “improve the user experience, enhance beach safety, optimise the public management of the space and support the destination's transition towards a Smart Beach model”.

The initiative, at a cost of almost 63,000 euros, forms part of the “Torremolinos, smart paradise” destination tourism sustainability plan funded by the European Union through the Next Generation EU funds.

Access the dedicated Benalmádena and Torremolinos news feed