Torremolinos fights coastal rule changes to protect famous beach bars
Council calls on government not to apply new legislation retrospectively to safeguard local businesses and jobs
Torremolinos town hall has submitted formal objections to proposed coastal law changes in a bid to safeguard its famous beach bars.
The Ministry for Ecological ... Transition is updating Spanish coastal regulations to bring commercial concessions on public maritime land into line with EU competition rules. The move follows European Commission infringement proceedings launched against Spain in December 2024 over automatic 75-year permit extensions.
Local authority leaders fear the reforms could jeopardise businesses operating along the resort’s seven-kilometre coastline, including beach bars, kiosks, and leisure venues.
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In its submission, the council urged central government to apply any legislative changes prospectively, preserving the rights of existing concession holders. It also requested a transitional framework featuring compensation mechanisms and an economic impact assessment.
A town hall motion defending coastal businesses was passed with votes from the ruling PP and Vox. Socialist opposition councillors voted against, accusing the local administration of political posturing.
However, Malaga sub-delegate Javier Salas insisted current operators face no immediate risk.
"There is no automatic impact on establishments currently operating," he said. "The reform does not mean the disappearance of beach bars along the Andalusian coastline."