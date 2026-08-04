Torremolinos fights coastal rule changes to protect famous beach bars

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos 04/08/2026 a las 13:52h.

Torremolinos town hall has submitted formal objections to proposed coastal law changes in a bid to safeguard its famous beach bars.

The Ministry for Ecological ... Transition is updating Spanish coastal regulations to bring commercial concessions on public maritime land into line with EU competition rules. The move follows European Commission infringement proceedings launched against Spain in December 2024 over automatic 75-year permit extensions.