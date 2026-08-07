Torremolinos launches Malaga metro campaign to boost tourism

One of the carriages with the promotion slogan.

Tony Bryant 07/08/2026 a las 09:49h.

Torremolinos is stepping up its tourism promotion across the Malaga metropolitan area with a large-format advertising campaign on the Malaga metro. Throughout August and September, a fully branded train will promote the destination under the slogan ‘Tremendous Torremolinos’.

The creative artwork is designed to present a “contemporary, vibrant and instantly recognisable” image of Torremolinos, featuring its beaches, culture, leisure, local identity and traditions.

QR codes on the exterior allow passengers to access further information about the destination online.

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The campaign coincides with one of the busiest periods for both tourism and public transport in the province. During August and September 2025, the Malaga metro recorded more than 2.8 million passenger journeys. With passenger numbers expected to grow by around four per cent this year, the network could carry almost 2.92 million passengers over the two-month period.

The council said that taking this into account, and given that the campaign is concentrated on a single train, technical estimates place its reach at more than 800,000 impressions, “giving Torremolinos sustained visibility on one of the province's busiest public transport networks”.

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