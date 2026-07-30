Torremolinos leads Andalucía for hotel overnight stays in June

Tony Bryant 30/07/2026 a las 10:18h.

Torremolinos recorded the highest number of hotel overnight stays in Andalucía in June, according to the latest figures from Spain's national statistics institute (INE).

The Costa del Sol resort registered 572,675 overnight stays, ahead of Seville with 537,669, while visitor numbers rose 11.8 per cent year-on-year to 121,674. The increase was driven by strong growth in the domestic market, with the number of Spanish visitors climbing 28.2 per cent to 38,622. The average stay was 4.71 nights, hotel occupancy reached 79.4 per cent, and hotel employment rose by 132 to 3,737 staff.

The positive trend continued during the first half of the year, with Torremolinos welcoming 554,432 visitors, up 6.7 per cent on the same period in 2025. Overnight stays increased by 3.2 per cent, while the number generated by Spanish tourists rose 22.7 per cent, underlining the continued recovery of the domestic market.

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Looking ahead, the Costa del Sol hotel association (AEHCOS) is forecasting another strong summer for the resort. Hotel occupancy is expected to reach 93.7 per cent in July and 95.8 per cent in August, the highest figures in Malaga province and well above the provincial averages.

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