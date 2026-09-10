Torremolinos launches autumn stream and drainage cleaning programme

Tony Bryant 10/09/2026 a las 11:44h.

With autumn approaching and rain forecast, Torremolinos council has launched a stream-cleaning programme to clear drainage channels and water outlets in order to prevent flooding.

The municipal cleaning company Litosa has begun carrying out work on the Gazpacho, Saltillo, Cueva de la Higuera, Pan Triste and Pinillo streams. The aim is to clear the main streams and drainage routes by removing vegetation and undergrowth, ensuring that water can flow freely and preventing channels from becoming obstructed during periods of heavy rainfall. The council said that the programme will help reduce the risk of flooding and potential damage.

Meanwhile, so far this year, Aguas de Torremolinos has carried out cleaning and maintenance work on the municipality’s drainage network, working on more than 800 road gullies and 18.59 kilometres of network, removing 92 tonnes of waste. Around 40 per cent of this waste consisted of wet wipes.

These operations help to keep the drainage network in optimum condition and prevent potential blockages and other problems, particularly during periods of rainfall.

This year, these efforts have also been supported by the addition of a new sewer-cleaning vehicle, improving the service’s capacity and efficiency. The vehicle has a capacity of 9,000 litres, compared with 7,000 litres for its predecessor, and is equipped with a high-pressure water system. This enables cleaning operations to be carried out more quickly and effectively.

The vehicle is also quieter, reducing disruption for local residents, and provides improved safety conditions for operators. It can be operated remotely, reducing workers’ exposure while carrying out cleaning and waste-extraction tasks.

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