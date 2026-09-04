Torremolinos’ third road resurfacing scheme gets under way with a 2.2 million investment

Torremolinos is to allocate 2.2 million euros to a new road resurfacing scheme. The third to be launched by the council led by Margarita ... del Cid, the plan will cover a total area of 67,069.55 square metres.

The project includes work and improvements across "all areas of the municipality" as part of the local authority’s strategy to improve public roads, maintain the town’s infrastructure and modernise everyday public spaces.

The resurfacing plan also includes the section of the MA-20 road situated near Avenida Manuel Fraga Iribarne, at the junction with the municipality of Malaga. This addresses a road that suffers from significant deterioration of the road surface, with cracks, potholes and spalling that affect road safety and the appearance of one of the approaches to the town. “As we promised, we will address the issue of a road with significant surface deterioration,” the town hall said.

The council has published the tender for this project, which has a completion period of five months and is valued at 2,211,944.78 euros, including VAT. The new resurfacing programme aims to remove and replace deteriorated asphalt, raise the level of manholes, grates and drains and apply new road markings to the affected areas.

The aim is to set aside an annual sum in the budgets for this purpose, so that the road surface is constantly renewed, prioritising residential and commercial areas that are particularly important for the daily journeys of Torremolinos residents.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said that this project “responds to a real need to continue improving the condition of our streets, not only in terms of traffic flow, but also in terms of safety, accessibility and the urban image of Torremolinos”. In this regard, she said that resurfacing “is a basic but essential measure, as it has a direct impact on residents’ quality of life and the day-to-day functioning of the town”.

Gradual renewal

The council said that it continues to “make progress with the gradual renewal of the municipality’s road infrastructure, building on the road improvement works already undertaken in previous years”. The aim is to carry out planned works at those points where the road surface shows the greatest wear and tear, thereby promoting safer and more comfortable travel for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Furthermore, these measures “help to improve road safety, reduce disruption caused by poor road surfaces and enhance the perception of public spaces in neighbourhoods with significant local, tourist and commercial activity”, according to the council.

The town hall pointed out that this new road resurfacing plan forms part of a broader roadmap for urban maintenance, regeneration and improvement, aimed at preparing the town for current needs in terms of mobility and community life. “Torremolinos is a vibrant town, with its streets heavily used all year round, and that requires constant investment in urban maintenance,” added Del Cid.

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