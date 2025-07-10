Torremolinos completes first phase of improvement work in Olivar Manantiales natural space

The work has been carried out in the Olivar Manantiales and Ermita de San Miguel area.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Thursday, 10 July 2025, 12:52 Compartir

Mayor of Torremolinos Margarita del Cid has announced the completion of the first phase of the environmental and recreational improvement work in the Olivar Manantiales and Ermita de San Miguel area. This action has now been completed thanks to the five-million euro grant Torremolinos has received from the tourist sustainability in destinations plan. This particular project, worth over 200,000 euros, focuses on improving and enhancing the surroundings of the San Miguel chapel.

“I’d like to thank the administrations like the Junta de Andalucía for these grants made available to local councils, recognising the importance of shared governance in matters like this, especially in the management of public open spaces, which are also a tourist attraction for our town,” the mayor said.

Del Cid explained that one of the most notable changes is the fencing of the area to prevent vehicles from passing through and damaging the environment. A new parking area has now been created closer to the road to facilitate access.

Zoom The fencing erected to prevent vehicles from damaging the environment. SUR

“The pathways within this space have been improved, and the bases of the olive trees have been enriched with quality soil, as has the open space next to the chapel. Native vegetation - many of them aromatic plants - has been planted in the area, while invasive or diseased plant species have been removed,” the mayor added.

A beautiful natural spot

She also pointed out that this is not an isolated project, but rather the beginning of a gradual improvement of the area, “with the aim of integrating this beautiful natural spot into the everyday life of the town, as a link between the urban centre and the Torremolinos mountains”.

“With the levelling of the area, the new car park, and the fencing that protects these olive trees - trees that had never before received proper care - we now have a new leisure area for local residents. It’s now easier to park nearby and enjoy this setting, which is a real privilege for those of us who live here. Of course, it will also enhance one of our town’s most important events, the San Miguel pilgrimage,” Del Cid explained.

The initiative is aligned with the recovery, transformation and resilience plan (PRTR), under the project ‘Torremolinos, smart paradise’.