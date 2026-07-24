Torremolinos is to allocate more than half a million to two lifts in Bajondillo

Torremolinos council has now finalised the contract to replace one of the lifts connecting Plaza Panorama with Los Tajillos and to install another new lift, ... serving the same purpose, in order to remove barriers along the route between Los Tajillos and Calle del Bajondillo.

The project also includes the creation of rest and relaxation areas, green spaces and sheltered areas on Calle Cuesta del Tajo and Calle Sierra de Cazorla.

This project is funded by Malaga provincial council as part of a series of measures aimed at ensuring the accessibility, sustainability and quality of public spaces, whilst promoting pedestrian mobility.

The work has been contracted, for 558,711.17 euros (including tax), to the Granada company Prodesur, which was the only company to submit a tender. The timeframe is six months.

These lifts are located along the Camino del Agua route, a council initiative to link the town’s main streets, eventually connecting them with the PR-A172 short-distance walking trail in Los Pinares.

The route starts in Bajondillo, on the seafront promenade, which is already part of the Senda Litoral coastal path. Walkers can head up Calle Peligro until they reach Plaza Costa del Sol, then continue along Calle María Barrabino, crossing Calle Isabel Manoja, Calle Europa, Calle Rafael Quintana and Calle Horacio Lengo. Crossing over the main road, the path leads to the Los Pinares chapel. From there, the route links up with the Gran Senda de Málaga.

The water trail aims to highlight the historical traces left by the culture of water, which has shaped the history of Torremolinos. The route takes in public fountains, drinking troughs, watercourses and mills such as the Inca, Manoja and Bóveda.

In the mountains, the walk - a regular route for trail running and hiking enthusiasts - continues to Puerto del Canuto, where visitors can see various ways in which the land is used, such as terraced fields, lime kilns and natural caves.

Accessibility

In 2024, a further three lifts were brought into service, connecting the centre of the Costa del Sol town with Bajondillo, whilst three more stairlifts were commissioned on Calle Santos Arcángeles. Two of these lifts were taken out of service in March 2021 and had since been the target of numerous acts of vandalism. This project involved an investment of over 228,484 euros, 100 per cent of which was funded by the Andalusian regional government, under the grant scheme for tourist municipalities in Andalucía.

In early 2025, another lift was opened, this time to link Parque La Batería with Avenida Carlota Alessandri, giving easy access to the beach. The structure, which cost 900,000 euros, is almost 30 metres high and can carry up to eight people. A 60-metre platform was built to provide access to the green space.

The local authority has approved a charge of one euro for the use of these facilities. Children under six, people over 65 and people with reduced mobility are exempt from this charge.

Several discount vouchers were also approved. The ten-journey voucher costs 7.5 euros; the 50-journey voucher costs 25 euros; and the 100-journey voucher costs 40 euros.

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