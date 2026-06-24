Summer cultural agenda returns to municipal auditorium in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant 24/06/2026 a las 10:43h.

The municipal auditorium in Parque La Paloma is again hosting the summer cultural and entertainment programme Opera Benalmádena, which will offer more than 30 performances between July and September. The cycle will bring together music, theatre, magic, flamenco, family musicals, opera, zarzuela and major international productions, with a programme designed for residents and visitors of all nationalities.

Among the season’s headline events is the 2nd Benalmádena international blues festival, which will bring together prominent artists such as legendary Chicago bluesman John Primer; Giles Robson, regarded as one of the world’s finest harmonica players; and Ghalia Volt, one of the most recognised figures of the new generation of international blues artists.

The programme also includes concerts dedicated to legendary composers and bands such as Hans Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Queen and Pink Floyd, alongside magic shows, stand-up comedy performances, international tribute acts and productions for the whole family.

This year’s principal new attraction is the ‘Cabaret 2.0 dinner show’, an in-house production that offers an unprecedented immersive experience. The stage will be transformed into a large performance space where guests choosing the tasting-menu option will be able to enjoy the show while seated on the stage itself, surrounded by the action. Live music, dance, acrobatics and carefully crafted staging combine to create a production that blends gastronomy and entertainment in a format unique to the Costa del Sol.

The programme was presented this week by festivities councillor Yolanda Peña and Opera Benalmádena’s director Joaquín Robles.

“Benalmádena is once again positioning itself as a leading destination on the Costa del Sol thanks to a diverse, high-quality offering that enriches the cultural life of our municipality and serves as a major attraction for those who visit us during the summer months,” Peña said.

San Juan festivities and fairs