San Juan festivities and fairs to illuminate the Costa del Sol

Thousands of revellers will head to the beaches on the eve of San Juan.

Tony Bryant 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

On the night of Tuesday 23 June, the Costa del Sol will come alive with blazing bonfires as thousands of revellers gather on the beaches to celebrate Noche de San Juan.

Marking the arrival of summer, this much-anticipated festival fills the province of Malaga with activities and centuries-old traditions that continue to be celebrated with great enthusiasm.

The festivities culminate in spectacular fireworks displays marking the feast of St John the Baptist on 24 June. Events typically begin around 10pm and feature traditional activities such as the moraga - beach barbecues where sardines are commonly grilled - and the burning of the 'júa', an effigy comparable to the British 'Guy' on bonfire night. As in previous years, however, private bonfires on the beach remain prohibited.

The shortest night of the year is celebrated with particular enthusiasm on Malaga's La Malagueta beach, while festivities also take place along the shores of Misericordia, Pedregalejo and El Palo. Further along the coast, San Juan celebrations can be enjoyed in Torre del Mar at Marítimo Levante, in Rincón de la Victoria at Playa El Tajo, and in Nerja.

The western Costa del Sol also joins in the festivities, with towns such as Torremolinos hosting traditional events, including the popular Moraga de San Juan in Plaza del Remo, located in La Carihuela. Estepona marks the event on La Rada beach with various performances on the seafront promenade from 9pm. The town hall organises a bonfire and júa competition to assess their artistic quality, ingenuity, tradition, humour and originality, with a top prize of 1,000 euros.

One of the most anticipated firework displays takes place in Benalmádena Costa, on the beach beside Bil Bil castle. The town has particular reason to celebrate, as the event marks the beginning of its annual fair in honour of San Juan, held from Wednesday 24 to Monday 29 June. Alhaurín de la Torre also takes part in the festivities, celebrating its summer fair over the same dates.

Arroyo de la Miel

The San Juan fair in Arroyo de la Miel presents a programme designed for all audiences. Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy six days of celebrations featuring free performances, fairground rides, activities for all ages and numerous initiatives aimed at ensuring an inclusive and accessible fair. There is also a programme of performances that will take place in the municipal 'caseta'. All concerts, which are free, begin at 11.30pm.

In addition, Plaza de la Mezquita will host a range of performances by local groups and dance schools, showcasing local talent and the involvement of the municipality's community organisations. The local trader's association (ACEB) has also organised a programme of live music, typical cuisine and other activities in Plaza Adolfo Suárez.

Monday 29 June will feature the traditional children's day, a day specially designed so that youngsters can enjoy the fairground attractions at reduced prices.

The local authority has produced an official programme that can be obtained from the main municipal buildings, as well as the council's website.

More information from Malaga and the Costa del Sol