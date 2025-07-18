Overturned vehicle on A-7 motorway leaves one person injured and traffic tailbacks on the Costa del Sol

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 09:45 Compartir

It has been a complicated start to Friday on the roads of Malaga province with several accidents reported in the early hours of the morning.

First, a car went off the road on the A-45 at Casabermeja forcing the DGT roads authority to close the left lane of the A-45 at kilometre 124 in the direction of Malaga at around 7am. The accident caused a kilometre of traffic congestion, but no injuries were reported, according to the 112 Andalucía. Traffic in the area has now returned to normal.

A little later, just after 8am, a vehicle overturned after hitting the crash barrier on the A-7 motorway in Benalmádena. It led to the closure of the right lane at kilometre 1.008, in the Higuerón area. The 061 emergency health services, Guardia Civil and road maintenance personnel have been mobilised to the scene. According to 112 emergency service sources, witnesses reported that a car was travelling at high speed before crashing. One occupant required medical assistance, although the seriousness of the accident is not yet known. The accident is currently causing four kilometres of traffic tailbacks to kilometre point 1,012 in Mijas.