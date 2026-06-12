Emergency services test rescue response at Benalmádena cable car

Tony Bryant 12/06/2026 a las 15:18h.

The Benalmádena cable car hosted its annual emergency response exercise on Thursday night, bringing together specialist teams to test rescue procedures and inter-agency coordination during a simulated incident involving multiple casualties.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara attended the exercise alongside fire service chief David Bañasco and Local Police Chief Juan Carlos Merchán. The drill focused on rescue operations, casualty care, resource management and operational coordination.

Lara said the exercise was vital for strengthening emergency preparedness and ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors, highlighting the importance of close cooperation between all responding agencies.

A key element of the operation was the deployment of Benalmádena Local Police’s drone unit. Equipped with night-vision and thermal imaging technology, the drones can help locate trapped passengers inside cable car cabins and support rescue efforts.

The exercise involved the fire service, Local Police, National Police, Civil Protection, the Red Cross and cable car staff, reinforcing ongoing collaboration between emergency and public service organisations.

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