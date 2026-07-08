Benalmádena’s retail sector joins fight against gender-based violence

The campaign was announced by the town hall and the local traders’ association.

Tony Bryant 08/07/2026 a las 20:08h.

Benalmádena has launched a campaign under the banner of ‘shops free from gender-based violence’, an initiative aimed at the municipality’s retail sector. The objective of the campaign is to raise public awareness, highlight available support services and strengthen the prevention of violence against women.

The campaign involves the distribution of an information poster and an identification sticker that participating establishments can display in a visible location. Both materials include a QR code providing direct access to useful information about gender-based violence, including helpline numbers, addresses, email contacts and specialist resources designed to provide a rapid response to anyone who may need support.

Equality councillor Jésica Trujillo, accompanied by the councillor for commerce, Raúl Campos, and the President of the local traders association, ACEB, Rosa María González Rubia, placed particular emphasis on the council’s aim of ensuring that Benalmádena’s shops “become spaces committed to equality and the fight against gender-based violence”.

“They are places that are very close to residents and can play a fundamental role in bringing information and resources closer to those who need them,” Trujillo said.

The councillor added that the campaign seeks to continue “breaking the silence” surrounding gender-based violence and to remind people that specialist public services exist, ready to “provide care, guidance and support to victims”.

Each shop that joins the initiative expands the network of support and awareness in Benalmádena, becoming a point of reference for prevention and raising awareness of this serious issue.

The campaign is funded through the State pact against gender-based violence and aims to strengthen the involvement of the whole of society in eradicating violence against women.

Shops interested in joining the initiative can request campaign materials by emailing igualdad@benalmadena.es