Benalmádena upgrades taxi ranks and updates fares

Tony Bryant 14/09/2026 a las 13:05h.

Benalmádena town hall has carried out improvement work at the taxi rank in the Pueblo as part of a wider programme to modernise the town’s taxi service. The work included repainting the rank, cleaning gutters, replacing the awnings and making general improvements to the facilities.

Mobility councillor Raúl Campos said the council maintained a “close and constructive relationship” with local taxi drivers, adding that their concerns were being addressed through ongoing dialogue.

The council has also been updating the image of the taxi fleet. Identifying markings were added to vehicles two years ago to create a more consistent and recognisable look, while drivers have also been provided with new shirts in Benalmádena’s corporate colours.

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Other improvements have included work at the taxi rank in Arroyo de la Miel, where thermal insulation was installed to improve comfort and eliminate the greenhouse effect previously experienced inside the facility.

Taxi ranks across the municipality have also been repainted, reorganised and given improved signage to make them more visible and functional.

Taxi fares increased after seven years

The council has also approved an update to taxi fares following more than seven years without an increase. The sector had called for the change as operating costs, particularly fuel prices, had risen significantly.

Campos said the new fares had been agreed with other municipalities on the Costa del Sol and represented a response to a long-standing request from taxi professionals.

The mobility department is also monitoring services for passengers with reduced mobility provided by adapted taxis.

“We want a modern, recognisable, accessible and high-quality taxi service, but we also want those who provide it to have appropriate working conditions,” Campos said.

He added that further improvements would be carried out in cooperation with the taxi sector, saying that a series of smaller measures were collectively helping to improve taxi facilities and the service provided to residents and visitors.

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