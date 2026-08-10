Benalmádena taxi drivers unveil new uniforms as town aims to boost tourist image

The mayor (c) at the main taxi rank in Arroyo de la Miel.

Tony Bryant 10/08/2026 a las 10:45h.

Taxi drivers in Benalmádena are to adopt a new uniform as the town seeks to present a more professional and consistent image to residents and visitors. The town hall has unveiled the new uniform for the municipality’s taxi service, describing the initiative as part of efforts to strengthen the resort’s image as a leading tourist destination.

The new uniforms are already being distributed to taxi drivers, with the municipal public company Innoben coordinating the supply.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara said taxis were often among the first points of contact for visitors arriving in Benalmádena and that the town wanted to ensure that first impression reflected its tourism ambitions.

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“Benalmádena is a leading tourist destination and our image is one of our greatest strengths. For many visitors, taxi drivers are the first point of contact when they arrive in our town, and we want that first impression to convey professionalism, friendliness and quality,” he said.

Lara also described taxi drivers as “true ambassadors” for Benalmádena, saying their role went beyond simply providing transport.

“They not only provide a transport service, but also offer guidance, information and a first impression of our town. Having a common uniform helps project a well-presented identity that reflects the high standards of excellence we want to continue offering.”

The mayor added that the uniform initiative formed part of wider efforts to improve public services and promote Benalmádena as a modern and well-maintained tourist destination on the Costa del Sol.

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