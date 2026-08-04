Benalmádena businesses invited to enter Virgen de la Cruz fair decoration competition

Tony Bryant 04/08/2026 a las 15:05h.

The association of traders and business owners of Benalmádena (ACEB) has launched its Virgen de la Cruz fair 2026 shop decoration competition, an initiative that offers1,000 euros in prize money.

The competition includes awards for both shop windows and business interiors/terraces, with first, second and third prizes of 250, 150 and 100 euros in each category.

ACEB President Rosa María González Rubia said the initiative aims to boost the festive atmosphere during the fair while increasing visibility for participating businesses through promotion on the association’s Facebook page.

Photos receiving more than 100 likes between 12 noon on 12 August and 12 noon on 17 August will earn five additional points towards the jury’s final score. The jury will visit participating businesses during the festivities to assess their decorations.

Businesses wishing to take part should contact ACEB on 673 744 904 and submit a photograph of their decoration by 2pm on 11 August.

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