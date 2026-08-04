Applications open for 23rd Benalmádena businesswoman award

Tony Bryant 04/08/2026 a las 10:42h.

Benalmádena town hall has opened applications for the 23rd ‘businesswoman award’, an initiative that promotes equal opportunities and recognises the contribution of female entrepreneurs to the local economy. The award is open to businesses based in Benalmádena that are either owned by a sole female entrepreneur or where women hold at least 51 per cent ownership.

This year's competition again features two categories - sole businesswoman and businesswoman with employees. New for this year's edition, winners will receive a plaque to display outside their business premises, replacing the traditional trophy. There has also been a significant increase in prize money, with winners in both categories receiving 1,000 euros, up from the previous 400-euro award.

The competition will also offer additional support through promotional opportunities, mentoring and training in collaboration with local organisations.

Equality councillor Jésica Trujillo said female entrepreneurship continues to be a “key driver of growth” in the municipality and encouraged local businesswomen to apply.

Full details and application forms are available on the council's website. Applications close on 29 August.

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