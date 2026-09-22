Benalmádena takes next step to strengthen fire and rescue service

Tony Bryant 22/09/2026 a las 10:57h.

Benalmádena has taken a further step in the process of strengthening its fire prevention, firefighting and rescue services following the publication of the definitive list of applicants admitted from the recruitment process for six personnel positions.

The posts, which correspond to the 2023 and 2024 public employment offers, will be filled by permanent civil servants through an open competitive selection process.

The recruitment process is moving forward following the publication on Monday in the official provincial gazette (BOP) of Malaga of the announcement containing the definitive list.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, said, “We continue to speed up all the procedures needed to strengthen our fire service. We are now taking another step towards filling these first six positions, as part of our objective of recruiting up to a total of 13 new members of staff as soon as possible and continuing to improve an essential service for the safety of our residents.”

Following this publication, the process will continue with the examinations corresponding to the competitive phase. The date and venue will be announced via the council’s public employment platform at least five days in advance, in accordance with the rules governing the recruitment process.

During the current term of office, the town hall has allocated 1.5 million euros to renewing the fleet, along with 510,000 euros to new uniforms and personal protective equipment, and 142,000 euros to improving the facilities at the fire station.

“We want Benalmádena to have an increasingly well-prepared service, equipped with the resources it needs to respond to any emergency,” concluded the mayor.

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