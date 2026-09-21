Benalmádena council brings local social associations together

Tony Bryant 21/09/2026 a las 10:44h.

Benalmádena town hall brought together local social organisations and associations for a participatory event focused on strengthening the town’s voluntary and community sector. The event, ‘how to strengthen your association’, was organised by the social welfare department to share experiences, identify common challenges and develop proposals to support local organisations.

The meeting was chaired by social welfare councillor Áurea Peralta, who thanked representatives for sharing their experiences, raising concerns and putting forward ideas.

“Benalmádena has an exceptionally important network of associations. They are close to people every day, understand their needs first-hand and often reach those whom public administrations cannot always reach,” said Peralta.

The councillor explained that the event was designed to put the associations themselves at the centre of the discussion, adding that the council wanted to listen to their concerns and work with them to strengthen their capacity to support local residents. The session focused on dialogue and identifying shared challenges, while Peralta highlighted the importance of creating spaces where different views can be heard.

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“When it comes to improving the wellbeing of our residents and helping those who need it most, there is far more that unites us than divides us,” she said.

The council said the contributions will be used to develop proposals and recommendations based on the organisations’ experience and day-to-day work.

“Strengthening our associations also means strengthening Benalmádena, improving social cohesion and increasing our ability to care for and support people,” Peralta concluded.

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