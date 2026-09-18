Benalmádena reopens refurbished learning centre after 866,000-euro upgrade

The mayor during the inauguration of the renovated learning facility.

Tony Bryant 18/09/2026 a las 08:13h.

Benalmádena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara officially reopened the town’s municipal lifelong learning centre on Wednesday, following a major refurbishment aimed at improving its energy efficiency, accessibility and facilities. The 866,000-euro-project included almost 690,000 euros in funding from Spain’s programme for the promotion of the rehabilitation of public buildings (PIREP).

Improvements to the iconic Ovoide building included insulation to the facade and roof, new double-glazed windows, photovoltaic panels, LED lighting and a new lift serving the upper floor and roof. Ground-floor toilets have also been adapted to improve accessibility.

The reopening comes as the centre begins a new academic year, with 1,007 enrolments for 2026/27. Students and teachers will return to the building on 21 September, following the temporary relocation of classes during the works.

Courses for foreigners

Courses include English, French, German, Arabic and Spanish for foreigners, IT, preparation for secondary education examinations, university entrance preparation for over-25s and a range of workshops.

The building also houses a UNED telematics classroom, operating since 2001.

“Today we are reclaiming an iconic building for Benalmádena and giving it a new lease of life - more modern, efficient, sustainable and accessible,” the mayor said.

Opened in February 1998, the centre has welcomed thousands of residents over the past 28 years. During the ceremony, Lara thanked its teachers and staff, paying particular tribute to director Paco Moreno for four decades of service to education in Benalmádena.

“The need to learn does not end when we leave school, college or university. Lifelong learning is more important than ever. We wanted this centre to be ready for the decades ahead and to remain a key educational and cultural resource for Benalmádena,” said Lara.

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