Benalmádena port plans major revamp of Calle La Fragata

Tony Bryant 15/09/2026 a las 14:49h.

The board of directors of Benalmádena Marina has approved the documents for the preparation of the design and the supervision of work for the redevelopment of Calle La Fragata. The project is aimed at improving accessibility and renewing one of the main public spaces within the marina.

The design contract will go out to tender with a starting budget of 100,000 euros and a five-month completion period. The document will technically define the final solution for the project, whose initial proposals have already been agreed with local residents and businesses through numerous meetings and working groups.

The councillor for the marina, José Luis Bergillos, said that the approval of these tender documents represents “a further step towards continuing the transformation and modernisation of the marina, in this case by improving a key area such as Calle La Fragata and responding to the needs expressed by those who live and run businesses in the area”.

The main objective of the project is to improve overall accessibility in the central area of the marina, while at the same time enhancing the pedestrian character of the surroundings. The proposed solution will allow traffic to continue along the entire length of the street, but it will give greater priority to pedestrians and promote more orderly coexistence between the different uses of the space.

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The future redevelopment includes the redesign of the existing roundabout located in front of Bar Kaleido, with the aim of turning this area into a distinctive and recognisable feature of the marina and improving its integration with the surrounding area.

Pedestrian-friendly environment

The project will also address the redevelopment of the area where the tourist boats are located. This is expected to include new shaded areas and vegetation, bringing pedestrians closer to the water and creating new spaces for people to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Bergillos said that the project “forms part of the commitment to progressively renew the public spaces within the marina and create a more modern, accessible and pedestrian-friendly environment that is better integrated with the sea”.

Once the contract has been awarded, the appointed team will have five months to prepare the design. This will definitively establish the technical specifications for the future redevelopment of Calle La Fragata and allow the necessary procedures to continue ahead of the subsequent construction work.

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