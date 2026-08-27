Benalmádena puts Torre Bermeja restoration work out to tender

Tony Bryant 27/08/2026 a las 12:15h.

Benalmádena town hall has put the restoration and conservation of Torre Bermeja out to tender in a project worth 375,000 euros aimed at safeguarding one of the municipality’s most important historic landmarks.

The project has received 269,117 euros in funding through the Andalusian regional government’s MUNITUR scheme for tourist municipalities.

The eight-month programme will focus on consolidating and restoring the Nasrid watchtower, while respecting its historic fabric and recovering its original form. Work will include cleaning and repointing the walls, structural consolidation and the removal of unsuitable materials from previous interventions.

A new roof will also be installed to address water ingress and drainage problems, with historic features including the tower’s gargoyles to be restored.

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The surrounding area will be improved with ramps, terraces and wooden walkways to make the monument more accessible and better integrated into its coastal setting. An information panel will also help visitors understand the tower’s history.

Torre Bermeja, located at the marina, is a protected asset of cultural interest. It formed part of the historic coastal surveillance network, linking visually with watchtowers in Torremolinos and Torrequebrada.

The council said the project will not only protect the monument but also help bring Benalmádena’s history closer to residents and visitors.

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