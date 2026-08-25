Benalmádena unveils its new ‘innovative’ tourist information office

Tony Bryant 25/08/2026 a las 12:11h.

Benalmádena has opened its new tourist information office at El Bil-Bil castle, which began operating on Monday 24 August. The opening of this new information point forms part of the comprehensive refurbishment recently carried out at this iconic seafront castle.

The facility features cutting-edge technology adapted to new ways of promoting the destination, including digital screens providing dynamic and interactive content, as well as virtual reality experiences. Tourism councillor Presi Aguilera said that these features offer visitors “new and innovative” ways to discover Benalmádena’s main attractions, resources and experiences.

“We want our visitors to have all the information they need from the very first moment to discover and enjoy Benalmádena, its tourism, cultural, gastronomic and leisure offerings, while also being able to do so from one of the most emblematic and representative buildings in our municipality," she said.

During the summer season, the new office is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 3pm.

The councillor said that locating this service at Bil-Bil castle allows tourist information, heritage and culture to be brought together in a single space.

“We continue to work to provide modern, accessible and high-quality tourism services that reflect Benalmádena’s importance as a leading destination on the Costa del Sol,” Aguilera concluded.

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