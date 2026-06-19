Benalmádena Costa's Castillo El Bil Bil gets 800,000-euro revamp

The work has included the replacement of the skylight.

José Carlos García 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Benalmádena town hall has completed a major conservation and modernisation project at Castillo El Bil Bil, one of the municipality's key cultural and tourist landmarks.

The castle, originally built in 1927 as a holiday home for the Hermann family and designed by architect Enrique Atencia in an Islamic-influenced style, was acquired by the council in 1970 and has since been used as a cultural and tourist space.

The work, costing over 800,000 euros, was largely funded through tourism sustainability and recovery plans, with additional municipal funding.

The project has improved accessibility, energy efficiency and overall facilities, including façade restoration, window replacement, upgraded utilities and new energy systems such as photovoltaic panels.

An adjoining building has also been recovered for public use, housing a new tourist information office and an exhibition space focused on Benalmádena's history, culture and gastronomy.