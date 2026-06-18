Costasol de Hipermercados: 40 years of reliability, adaptability and a constant drive to improve

SUR in English Málaga 18/06/2026 a las 18:30h.

For Costasol de Hipermercados, 2026 marks a particularly significant year. Founded in 1986 by chairman and chief executive Aurelio Martín Simón, the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary, a milestone that underlines the lasting strength of its hypermarket model. Alongside the celebrations, it's also finalising new commercial projects in Alhaurín de la Torre and Estepona.

The company's history is a clear example of how family businesses can compete on equal terms with major players in the sector, something reflected in its long-standing and successful partnership with Carrefour. Since opening its first hypermarket in Estepona, Costasol de Hipermercados has grown to five stores, all in strategic locations along the Costa del Sol.

Throughout its growth, the company has stayed true to its roots as a family-run business. Close customer relationships, hard work and a strong commitment to social responsibility remain central to how it operates, with the Martín family continuing to play an active role across generations.

Aurelio Martín now runs the business alongside his sons, Javier and Aurelio. Together, this second generation is carrying forward the legacy and working culture that have made Costasol de Hipermercados one of Andalucía's leading family-owned companies.

Industry recognition

The company's standing in the retail distribution sector was reaffirmed this month with the 2026 CAEA Commercial Distribution Company Award. CEA president Javier González de Lara presented the award to Aurelio Martín, chairman and chief executive of Costasol de Hipermercados, in recognition of the company's achievements.

This special feature marks the company's 40th anniversary, looking back at the key milestones in its history, its enduring commitment to family business values, its position today and its plans for the future.