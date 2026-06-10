Benalmádena moves forward with digital transformation and smart tourism initiatives

One of the new LED screens has been installed in the tourist office in Bil Bil castle.

Tony Bryant 10/06/2026 a las 14:59h.

Benalmádena is advancing a series of digital transformation projects designed to modernise public services and strengthen the town’s tourism offering. Key initiatives include the installation of large LED screens at the new Benalmádena Costa tourist office in El Bil-Bil castle and at the Casa de la Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel.

At a cost of 253,000 euros, the screens are fully funded through the tourism sustainability plan in destinations (PSTD) under the EU’s Next Generation programme.

The new tourist office will also feature immersive virtual reality stations, allowing visitors to explore Benalmádena’s history, heritage and attractions through interactive experiences.

Councillor for modernisation and digital transformation Alejandro Carretero said the new technology would make municipal information more accessible to residents and visitors while enhancing the promotion of the town’s cultural and tourism assets. He added that virtual reality experiences represent a significant step forward in destination marketing.

The council is also delivering a 2.65-million-euro programme to overhaul municipal communications infrastructure, including data networks, internet connectivity, telephony, cybersecurity systems and corporate email services.

Additional investment has been allocated to new IT and audiovisual equipment across council facilities, libraries, educational centres and Local Police premises.

Other projects currently in development include a smart tourism destination management system, further virtual reality tourism initiatives and the preparation of a cybersecurity master plan and strategic digital transformation plan.

The councillor said the programme was “one of the largest technology investments in the council’s history, aimed at improving public services, driving innovation and preparing Benalmádena for the future”.

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